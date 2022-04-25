Brokerages Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT at $33.00

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVMD. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. 285,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,625. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.00. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $1,041,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,272,079 shares of company stock valued at $31,810,981. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,811,000 after buying an additional 369,181 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

