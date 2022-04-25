Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target at C$25.94

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.94.

REI.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE REI.UN remained flat at $C$24.56 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,635. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.16. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$20.30 and a 12 month high of C$26.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.41.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total transaction of C$163,342.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,905 shares in the company, valued at C$1,765,101.25.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

