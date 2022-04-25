Brokerages Set Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Price Target at GBX 233.50

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 233.50 ($3.04).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMUK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.93) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.19) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of LON VMUK traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 175 ($2.28). The company had a trading volume of 4,721,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 182.49. The company has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 151.05 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.85).

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($66,744.73).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

