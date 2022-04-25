BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BRP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group started coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of NYSE BRP opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.60 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Trevor Baldwin acquired 13,117 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Valentine acquired 5,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,617 shares of company stock worth $744,828 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BRP Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BRP Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,869 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,622,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

