Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) to report $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $6.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on BC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

Shares of BC stock traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $78.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average is $92.87. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $72.71 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brunswick by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Brunswick by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Brunswick by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

