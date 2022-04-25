BTC Lite Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (BTCL) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, BTC Lite has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $22,723.32 and approximately $4.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BTC Lite

BTCL is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

