Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.73

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 79113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($23.99) to GBX 1,836 ($23.40) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.49) to GBX 1,850 ($23.58) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.68) to GBX 2,280 ($29.06) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($26.77) to GBX 2,280 ($29.06) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,383.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

