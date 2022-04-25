Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Trading 5.2% Higher

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.85. 75,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,772,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

