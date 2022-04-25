Bytecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $24.98 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $24.98 million and $83,898.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.71 or 0.00619820 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

