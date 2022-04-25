C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $31.22 Average PT from Analysts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.22.
CCCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
In other news, CEO Andrew Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.
CCCC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
