C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $31.22 Average PT from Analysts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

CCCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 254,993 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 173.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCCC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

