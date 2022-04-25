Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) were down 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.44 and last traded at $51.61. Approximately 3,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 499,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $4,198,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $1,636,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Cactus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cactus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

