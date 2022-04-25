Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.43.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,606. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $156.59 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.85 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.03 and a 200-day moving average of $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

