Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 558,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sysco by 740.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,720,000 after purchasing an additional 524,384 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco stock opened at $88.80 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.