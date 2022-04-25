Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of CBTX worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBTX during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CBTX by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CBTX by 114.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in CBTX by 87.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in CBTX by 92.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. CBTX, Inc. has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $32.62.

CBTX ( NASDAQ:CBTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. CBTX had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CBTX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

