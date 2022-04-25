Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Friedman Industries worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 170.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $9.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $51.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 1.50%.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

