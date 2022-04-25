Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Raised to C$49.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOS. CSFB decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$49.56.

GOOS stock opened at C$27.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.46. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$27.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 28.70.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

