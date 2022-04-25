Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Canadian Natural Resources posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $7.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,687,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,371. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.592 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

