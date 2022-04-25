Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total transaction of C$521,107.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,005,001.69.

TSE:CPX traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$42.08. 245,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,716. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$45.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 107.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.26.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

