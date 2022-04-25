CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading 4.7% Higher

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.27 and last traded at $32.00. 9,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 711,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Get CareDx alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,491,000 after purchasing an additional 228,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CareDx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CareDx by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after acquiring an additional 509,420 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CareDx by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 193,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after acquiring an additional 405,392 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.