Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €215.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($231.18) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AFX. HSBC set a €146.00 ($156.99) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

ETR:AFX opened at €129.95 ($139.73) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €139.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €156.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion and a PE ratio of 51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €118.10 ($126.99) and a twelve month high of €202.00 ($217.20).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

