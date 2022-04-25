Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 71,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,892,723 shares.The stock last traded at $16.96 and had previously closed at $17.20.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($18.50) to GBX 1,537 ($20.00) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 3,841 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $79,201.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sir John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $125,524.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,117.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,685 shares of company stock worth $2,032,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 103,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 239.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.