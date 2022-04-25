Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $277.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.58.

CVNA stock opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.58. Carvana has a twelve month low of $79.28 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. Carvana’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Carvana by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after acquiring an additional 578,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after acquiring an additional 549,480 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Carvana by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,350,000 after acquiring an additional 468,006 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

