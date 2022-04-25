Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.58.

NYSE CVNA opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.30. Carvana has a 1 year low of $79.28 and a 1 year high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Carvana by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after buying an additional 549,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,350,000 after purchasing an additional 468,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

