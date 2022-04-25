Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $98.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.58.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE CVNA opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Carvana has a 1-year low of $79.28 and a 1-year high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.