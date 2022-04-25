Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $2.18

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.25. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 874 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
