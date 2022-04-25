Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $2.18

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.25. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 874 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,620,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,558,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,131,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

