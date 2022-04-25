CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Cut to C$71.00 by Analysts at CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CCL.B. TD Securities dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.71.

CCL.B stock opened at C$56.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$55.45 and a twelve month high of C$75.19. The stock has a market cap of C$10.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total transaction of C$245,742.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,495,228.69. Also, Director Geoffrey Martin sold 7,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total value of C$410,243.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 650,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,502,682.10.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

