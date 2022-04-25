Celo (CELO) Market Cap Hits $1.28 Billion

Celo (CELO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00007329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $91.00 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00044887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.08 or 0.07460655 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,213,075 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

