Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $11.92

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.92, but opened at $12.67. Celularity shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 3,679 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Celularity alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. Research analysts anticipate that Celularity Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.