CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.26

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 91477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 750,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 151,834 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 165,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 22,365 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 75.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

