CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.26

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 91477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 750,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 151,834 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 165,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 22,365 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 75.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
