Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cemtrex by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cemtrex by 703.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

