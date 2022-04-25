CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.49. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. 180,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,121,016. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

