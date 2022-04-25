Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 224,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 197,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.87 million, a P/E ratio of -120.67 and a beta of 1.37.
About Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)
Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.
