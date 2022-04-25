Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 224,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 197,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.87 million, a P/E ratio of -120.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Central Puerto by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,978,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its position in Central Puerto by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 757,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

