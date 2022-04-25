CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.60.

CEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEVA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 86,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,946. The stock has a market cap of $823.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,545.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25. CEVA has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $59.90.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CEVA by 452.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after buying an additional 210,467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CEVA by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in CEVA by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

