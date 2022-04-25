CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.53 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $10.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

GIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

NYSE:GIB traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.96. 204,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,302. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a twelve month low of $77.25 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of CGI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in CGI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,059,000 after acquiring an additional 49,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CGI by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,295,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,859,000 after acquiring an additional 359,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CGI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in CGI by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,163,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123,368 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

