ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

CHPT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.21.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.94.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $145,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $426,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,731,130 shares of company stock valued at $26,986,403 over the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

