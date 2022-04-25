Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $504.51

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $504.51 and last traded at $504.80, with a volume of 2688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $511.37.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $745.72.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $566.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.82.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.