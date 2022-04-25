Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $504.51

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $504.51 and last traded at $504.80, with a volume of 2688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $511.37.
CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $745.72.
The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $566.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.82.
In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.