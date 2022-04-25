Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.07

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.07 and last traded at $37.92, with a volume of 18412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.
CHEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CL King lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,211,000 after purchasing an additional 181,541 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after acquiring an additional 375,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 988,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 249,330 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 854,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 268,707 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEF)
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.