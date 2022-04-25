Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.07

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.07 and last traded at $37.92, with a volume of 18412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

CHEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CL King lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $558.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.70 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,211,000 after purchasing an additional 181,541 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after acquiring an additional 375,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 988,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 249,330 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 854,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 268,707 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

