Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $128.20 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.38%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 830.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

