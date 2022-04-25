Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $165.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.59.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $160.95 on Thursday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.67.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

