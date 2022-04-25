CIBC Lowers Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$26.00.

TCL.A has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.79.

Shares of TCL.A opened at C$16.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.73. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$15.71 and a 1 year high of C$26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

