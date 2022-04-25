CIBC Raises Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CU has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.89.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$39.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.11. The company has a market cap of C$10.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.56. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$33.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2099999 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

