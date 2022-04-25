Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $23.66 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $40,031,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1,283.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,143,000 after buying an additional 2,324,996 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth about $28,815,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $18,155,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cinemark by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,523,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after buying an additional 935,441 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 34,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,395. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.29. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The company’s revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.