Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Lowered by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after acquiring an additional 183,779 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,657,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,680,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

