ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) vs. Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Financial Analysis

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and ClearPoint Neuro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $1.77 million 359.61 -$303.66 million ($1.45) -1.98 ClearPoint Neuro $16.30 million 14.28 -$14.41 million ($0.67) -14.66

ClearPoint Neuro has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and ClearPoint Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 5 1 0 2.17 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 332.06%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.75%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -17,104.84% -62.49% -53.30% ClearPoint Neuro -88.41% -31.18% -20.52%

Volatility and Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids. The company engages in conducting and planning clinical studies of its DNA medicines for HPV-associated precancers, including cervical, vulvar, and anal dysplasia; HPV-associated cancers, such as head and neck, cervical, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal; other HPV-associated disorders, including recurrent respiratory papillomatosis; glioblastoma multiforme; prostate cancer; HIV; Ebola; Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS); and Lassa fever. Its partners and collaborators include ApolloBio Corp., AstraZeneca, Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology Co., Ltd., The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Department of Defense (DoD), HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute, Kaneka Eurogentec, Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Ology Bioservices, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, University of Pennsylvania, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company has an agreement with Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG to support investigational DNA vaccine INO-4800 for COVID-19; and a partnership with International Vaccine Institute and Seoul National University Hospital. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite. It has license and collaboration agreements with Boston Scientific Corporation, The Johns Hopkins University, Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

