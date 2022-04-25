Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.02 Million

Analysts expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $70.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.77 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year sales of $303.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.89 million to $303.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $364.32 million, with estimates ranging from $360.47 million to $367.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.53 million.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 247,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $4,195,616.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 433,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,866 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $7,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,533,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

CWAN stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,832. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

