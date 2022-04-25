Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.04

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 260447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

CDE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Routledge purchased 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

