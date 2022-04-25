Color Platform (CLR) Hits Market Capitalization of $590,222.68

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $590,222.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,131.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.85 or 0.00782033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.40 or 0.00200348 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00023372 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

