Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) to post $768.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $745.90 million to $787.70 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $625.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLM. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.57.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,975. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.10. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $83.61 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

