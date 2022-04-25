Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $281.51

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $281.51 and last traded at $281.51, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $286.74.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,563.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ.B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,533.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

