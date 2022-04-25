Constitution Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Constitution Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after buying an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.11. The stock had a trading volume of 309,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $77.78 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average is $100.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

